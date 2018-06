Andrew Benintendi has been swinging a hot bat for the Boston Red Sox of late.

The left fielder is hitting .362 with seven home runs and 16 RBI over his last 17 games. He helped replace some of the offensive production the Sox needed with Mookie Betts missing several games recently due to an injury.

For more on Benintendi’s hot streak, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports