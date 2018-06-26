Angels’ Mike Trout Reveals What He Admires About Mookie Betts’ Game

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts arguably are Major League Baseball’s two best players and the two stars will take center stage this week at Fenway Park when the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox meet for a three-game series.

Trout, 26, is in the middle of a historically great season. The Angels star currently is slashing .325/.461/.657 with 23 home runs and 48 RBIs. Last week, Trout got on base 28 times in a 36-plate appearance stretch.

But he still has admired Betts’ game while tormenting every pitcher he faces.

“He just plays the game hard,” Trout said of Betts, via The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “Obviously both sides of the ball. Hits for power and plays Gold Glove defense. As another outfielder it’s fun to watch.”

Betts has been having a brilliant season by his own standards, slashing .338/.421/.680 while mashing 19 home runs and tallying 40 RBIs.

Trout still is the unquestioned best player in baseball, and he quickly is moving up the ranks of the all-time greats and seems primed to finish his career as one of the best center fielders in history. Betts had an MVP-caliber 2016 season and has bounced back nicely from a subpar 2017, but he still has a ways to go to catch Trout as both enter the prime of their careers.