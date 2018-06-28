Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Will Resume Batting Practice After Improved MRI Results

Photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Los Angeles Angels can breathe a sigh of relief.

Shohei Ohtani, the team’s two-way phenom, will resume batting practice immediately, general manager Billy Eppler told MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

BREAKING: Shohei Ohtani will begin a formal hitting progression immediately, based on improvement seen in MRI results today. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 28, 2018

Ohtani hasn’t appeared in a game since June 7 after he left his start with a blister on his throwing hand before being placed on the disabled list a day later with a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament sprain. While many feared the 23-year-old would undergo Tommy John surgery, he instead received a PRP injection, and Thursday’s MRI results showed improvement in Ohtani’s elbow.

Eppler wouldn’t comment on whether Ohtani would pitch again this season, but having his bat back in the lineup would be a huge boost to the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani’s elbow ligament has shown improvement since the PRP injection, and #Angels GM Billy Eppler said his fitness to pitch will be reassessed in three weeks. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 28, 2018

Before going to the DL, Ohtani was batting .289 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 126 at-bats. He was equally as impressive on the mound, going 4-1 with 61 strikeouts in nine starts.