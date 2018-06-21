Anze Kopitar Wins Selke Trophy, Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Finishes Third

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron has been a regular finalist for the Selke Trophy, but he was unable to earn the honor for the fifth time in his career.

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar claimed the honor for the second time in his career Wednesday at the 2018 NHL Awards. Kopitar earned 1152 points (70 first-place votes), followed by the Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier 976 (37 first-place votes) and Bergeron 817 (34 first-place votes).

The award recognizes the best two-way forward in the game. In addition to his stellar play on defense, Kopitar slashed 35-57-92 while playing in all 82 regular-season games.

Bergeron missed time due to injury during the regular season, playing in 64 games, but in that time he still tallied 30-33-63 while centering the NHL’s best line.

This was Bergeron’s seventh straight season being nominated for the award.

