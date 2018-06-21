Argentina Vs. Croatia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Croatia puts its Group D lead on the line Thursday when it takes on Lionel Messi and Argentina in one of the most anticipated games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far.

Argentina earned a somewhat disappointing draw against Iceland in its first group-stage game, with Messi missing a potential go-ahead penalty kick in the second half. Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0 in their first group game.

Here’s how to watch Argentina vs. Croatia online.

When: Thursday, June 20, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO