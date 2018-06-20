Argentina Vs. Croatia Odds, Pick: Albiceleste Favored In World Cup Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

The winds of change are blowing through Argentina’s soccer team ahead of its pivotal 2018 FIFA World Cup game against Croatia.

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday in their second Group D game. After enduring a surprising draw against Iceland, fifth-ranked Argentina must avoid defeat in order to preserve its hopes of winning Group D, which 20th-ranked Croatia currently tops following its win over Nigeria.

Let’s look at the Argentina vs. Croatia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Argentina win: +110

Croatia win: +275

Draw: +225

Total goals: 2

OVER: -155

Under: +130

NESN.com’s picks: Argentina win, under

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli reportedly plans to make a number of personnel and tactical changes to in an effort to boost his team’s performance en route to a much-needed first win of the tournament. Croatia probably won’t adopt Iceland’s defense-first approach, which should allow Argentina more space to operate in the opponents’ half. A comfortable Argentina is a good bet to win. Take that option.

Questions still surround Argentina’s defense, leading us to believe Croatia will score. Argentina still has Lionel Messi among its arsenal attacking stars, which undoubtedly will score. Bet the over.