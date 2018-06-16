Argentina Vs. Iceland: Lionel Messi Disappoints In 1-1 World Cup Draw

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s typically hard to say a team “won” a draw, but what happened Saturday morning in Russia is a rare exception.

Iceland miraculously played Argentina to a 1-1 draw in the two teams’ 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D opener. The result really is a tale of two perspectives: Iceland will celebrate earning the first World Cup point in the country’s history, while Argentina and its superstar captain, Lionel Messi, will mourn the squandering of so many great scoring chances.

Chief among them was Messi’s missed penalty kick in the second half, but we’ll get to that later.

First, watch Sergio Aguero give Argentina a 1-0 lead early in the first half:

El Kun! Sergio Aguero creates something out of nothing to put Argentina ahead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ZSYWIrMBm6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

At that point, soccer fans likely were expecting Argentina to coast to a victory.

But Iceland and Alfred Finnbogason had different plans.

Finnbogason scores Iceland's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal! 🇮🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/gnO14Ciu8n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Maybe Euro 2016 wasn’t a fluke, after all.

With a little over 25 minutes to go and the score still tied 1-1, Messi had a chance to give Argentina the lead. But then Icelandic goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson did this:

Messi's penalty is SAVED! Halldorsson comes up big to keep Iceland level with 25 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/OpLTEgyoRA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Argentina had a slew of great scoring chances the rest of the way, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Messi, in particular, had a frustrating game.

13 – Since 1966, only Luigi Riva has attempted more shots in a World Cup game (13 vs both Sweden and Israel in 1970) without scoring than Lionel Messi did today against Iceland (since 1966). Shocker.#ARGISL #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rhnROlfewx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018

4 – Lionel Messi has missed four of the last seven penalties that he has taken for Barcelona & Argentina combined (57%). Woe.#ARGISL #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/O0K8SlhMvw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018

Here’s Argentina vs. Iceland by the numbers:

The remarkable story of Icelandic football has just witnessed a new chapter!#ISL #VikingClap pic.twitter.com/gPZVEa4spv — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018

Will too much be made of Messi’s uninspiring World Cup opener? Probably, but it nonetheless was a disappointing encore to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick for Portugal on Friday.

Still, Messi is too good of a player, and Argentina too good of a team, to not rebound from Saturday’s result.

Man of the match: Halldorsson, whose penalty kick save on Messi forever will hold a place in Icelandic soccer lore.

Next up: Argentina will return to the field Thursday to play Croatia, whereas Iceland will play Nigeria on Friday.