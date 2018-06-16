Argentina Vs. Iceland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Group D Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite the journey to the World Cup for Iceland, and they certainly have a tall task ahead of them in their first fixture.

Iceland is making it’s first appearance on the sport’s biggest stage, and represent the smallest country ever to compete in the tournament. In their first Group D game, however, they’ll face South American powerhouse Argentina led by Lionel Messi.

Here’s how to watch Argentina vs. Iceland online.

When: Saturday, June 16, at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO