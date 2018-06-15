Argentina Vs. Iceland Odds, Pick: ‘Albiceleste’ Big Favorite In World Cup Game

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Argentina will begin its race toward world soccer’s summit against a novice group of climbers.

The South American team will face Iceland at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday in the teams’ opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Fifth-ranked Argentina is expected to top Group D, the so-called “group of death,” and contend to win the tournament. Iceland is the smallest-ever country to qualify for the World Cup and is competing in the competition for the first time. Facing Argentina is a daunting initiation ceremony.

Let’s look at the Argentina vs. Iceland betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Argentina win -300

Iceland win +950

Draw +400

Total goals: 2.5

OVER -120

Under +100

NESN.com’s picks: Argentina win, over

Tiny Iceland is popular among underdog-loving neutrals. However, rooting for the minnows is one thing. Betting on them is something else entirely. Argentina is too talented, hungry and focused to slip on this banana peel. Bet on Lionel Messi and Co. to win.

The over/under on goals is less predictable. Argentina boasts an impressive arsenal of attackers, but Iceland reached the World Cup on the back of its defensive organization and commitment. Argentina likely will be involved in a goal-fest during the 2018 World Cup, but it won’t happen in this game. Take the under.