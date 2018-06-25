Australia Vs. Peru Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Australia can by at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win over Peru and a little help from its friends.

The teams will meet at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in their final World Cup 2018 Group C game. Peru already has been eliminated and only is playing for pride, while Australia must beat the South Americans and also need France to defeat Denmark in order to progress to the Round of 16. Oddsmakers peg Peru as slight favorites.

Let’s look at the Australia vs. Peru betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Australia win: +205

Draw: +230

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +110

Under: -135

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

Of the already-eliminated teams, Peru is the least likely to roll over in its group-stage finale. The Incas will be determined to offer their fans and popular coach Ricardo Gareca a reason to smile and continue believing in their prospects in next World Cup cycle. Although they only have one point so far, the Socceroos’ performances have surpassed expectations, but they won’t be able to overrun Peru and will exit the tournament after another draw.

Peru’s dogged defense conceded just two goals against Group C powers France and Denmark, so don’t expect Australia’s attack to fill up the scoreboard. Australia hasn’t shut out a World Cup 2018 opponent yet, and Peru has yet to score in Russia. We only can conclude the teams will play to a 1-1 draw, and bettors should take the under.