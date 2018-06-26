Australia Vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Australia still has a chance to finish in second place and advance to the knockout stage from Group C of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But for that to happen, the Socceroos must beat Peru on Tuesday in their final group stage game.

Australia needs a win and a Denmark loss to France to pull level with the Danes with four points. Furthermore, the Australians need to make up two goals on the goal difference tiebreaker. Denmark currently leads Australia plus-1 to minus-1 in goal differential.

Peru has no chance to reach the Round of 16 after failing to win its first two group stage matches.

Here’s how to watch Australia vs. Peru online.

When: Tuesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports