Barry Trotz Steps Down As Capitals Head Coach Despite Stanley Cup Win

Barry Trotz resigned Monday as head coach of the Washington Capitals.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. It ends a four-year tenure in Washington for Trotz, who guided the Capitals to the playoffs in each of his four seasons behind the club’s bench.

Here’s Trotz’s statement on the decision, per Elliotte Friedman:

Here’s a statement released by the Capitals:

Barry Trotz informed the organization today of his decision to resign as head coach of the Washington Capitals. We are obviously disappointed by Barry’s decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise.

According to Friedman and Pierre LeBrun, there was a two-year contract extension on the table for Trotz if the Capitals won the Stanley Cup this season. However, it was below market value given the state of head coaching contracts and the two sides couldn’t agree to a new deal. Trotz now is a free agent.

We had believed Trotz was a free agent this summer. That’s not correct. There was a two-year extension if he won the Cup in WASH. But, as coaches’ contracts have exploded in value, it was below the current market. Both sides tried to negotiate an extension…. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2018

Barry Trotz had a clause in his contract where if he won the Stanley Cup he could accept a two-year extension with a $300k bump in salary. Obviously since he was only making $1.5M, low by today's NHL coach's standards, a $1.8-million salary doesn't cut it. So Trotz stepped down. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 18, 2018

Trotz, 55, spent 15 seasons as head coach of the Nashville Predators from 1998 to 2014 before joining the Capitals. He’ll almost certainly draw plenty of interest on the open market given his track record of success, especially with Washington coming off a Cup victory.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images