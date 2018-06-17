Belgium Vs. Panama Odds, Picks: Red Devils Huge Favorites In World Cup Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will this be the most lopsided 2018 FIFA World Cup game?

Belgium will play Panama at 11 a.m. on Monday in the teams’ World Cup Group G opener. Belgium is FIFA’s third-ranked team and one of the World Cup favorites. Panama is 55th and one of the longest shots to triumph in tournament history.

Let’s take a look at the Belgium vs. Panama betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Belgium win: -600

Panama win: +1700

Draw: +600

Total goals: 3

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: Belgium win, under

The 2018 World Cup already has produced some shocking results, but don’t expect this game to join the ranks of them. Belgium has an impressive quantity of attacking talent, and the midfield and defense area stout and experienced enough to keep Panama at bay. Resist the urge to chase the big returns a Panama win or draw offer. Pick Belgium.

Oddsmakers also are predicting a relative flurry of goals. While Belgium is capable of running up the score against Panama, Los Canaleros will do everything in their power to earn a moral victory and avoid the embarrassment of a blowout loss in their first-ever World Cup game. Bet on the under.