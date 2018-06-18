Belgium Vs. Panama: Romelu Lukaku Fires Red Devils To Win In World Cup Game

Patience paid dividends in Belgium’s 2018 FIFA World Cup opener.

Belgium beat Panama 3-0 on Monday in Russia in their 2018 World Cup Group G opener. Dries Mertens put Belgium in front with a stunning volley just after halftime, and Romelu Lukaku added two goals to confirm the emphatic victory. The Red Devils now assume first place in Group G, with England and Tunisia set to play later Monday.

Despite conceding possession and territorial advantages over the first 45 minutes, Panama frustrated Belgium’s high-powered attack, admirably nullifying Lukaku’s threat and keeping its heavily favored opponent off the scoreboard.

But Mertens breached Panama’s defense just two minutes into the second half with this stunning volley.

PICK THAT ONE OUT! Dries Mertens hits the volley perfectly to put Belgium up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Pkvv28VCYk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

The Red Devils smelled blood following Mertens’ magic and immediately began hunting for a second goal. After 19 minutes of trying, Lukaku headed home Kevin de Bruyne’s excellent pass to double Belgium’s lead.

Lukaku's header was nice, but how about that pass by De Bruyne thoughhh 👀 pic.twitter.com/LMdp9vMmbC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Lukaku doubled his personal tally and confirmed Belgium’s win in the 75th minute on this fine finish.

Lukaku again! The forward gets his second of the game to make it 3-0 for Belgium. pic.twitter.com/zWiyKMma1B — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Belgium closed out the game with minimal fuss. The margin of victory reflects Belgium’s dominance of the run of play against Panama.

Man of the Match: Romelu Lukaku

The Belgium forward did his job by scoring goals with aplomb. The 25-year-old already is among his country’s greatest-ever goal scorers on the biggest stages.

5 – Only Jan Ceulemans (6) has scored more goals in major tournaments (World Cup and EUROs) for Belgium than Romelu Lukaku (5, level with Marc Wilmots). Target.#BEL #BELPAN #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2018

Next up: Belgium will play Tunisia at 8 a.m. ET, and Panama will face England at 11 a.m. on Saturday in their second Group G game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images