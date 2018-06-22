Belgium Vs. Tunisia Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Who among us doesn’t expect Belgium to set fire to Tunisia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup hopes?

The teams will meet at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday in their second World Cup Group G game. Having brushed aside Panama in its World Cup opener, third-ranked Belgium can clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with another victory. Tunisia narrowly lost to England in its first game and now must earn a result against Belgium in order to stave off World Cup elimination.

Let’s look at the Belgium vs. Tunisia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Belgium win: -455

Switzerland win: +1200

Draw: +525

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -105

Under: -115

NESN.com’s picks: Belgium win, under

The Red Devils learned Monday that World Cup pushovers no longer exist, so they’ll look to overpower the Eagles of Carthage in the early stages before managing the rest of the game professionally in an effort to best position themselves for the group-stage finale against England. That’s the best-case scenario for Belgium, which has too much quality and depth for Tunisia to withstand. Bet on Belgium.

Tunisia nearly picked off a point from England in its opener through an opportunistic finish and determined defending, but Belgium is unlikely to concede such a goal. Meanwhile, the race for the World Cup Golden Boot is heating up, and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku will be a contender. We can imagine him scoring once or twice, but you should bet on the under.