Gegard Mousasi reached the pinnacle of his career last week when he defeated Rafael Carvalho at Bellator 200 to win the Bellator MMA middleweight title belt.

The Dutch native and ethnic Armenian fighter went one-on-one with NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian to discuss the big win, a potential super-fight with Rory MacDonald and his favorite Armenian dishes.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images