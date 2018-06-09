Belmont Stakes 2018 Live Stream: Watch Final Triple Crown Race Online

Photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images

Justify’s quest for the Triple Crown will conclude Saturday in New York.

The thoroughbred won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, and will look to make horse racing history at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. He enters the race as the 10/11 favorite, but will face stiff challenges from his top three competitors: Hofburg at 9/2 odds, Bravazo at 15/2 and Vino Rosso at 9/1.

The last horse to win the Triple Crown was American Pharaoh, who accomplished the feat in 2015.

Coverage of the Belmont Stakes gets underway at 5 p.m. ET, with post time scheduled for 6:37 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch the Belmont Stakes online and on TV:

When: Saturday, June 9, at 6:37 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra