Belmont Stakes 2018 Payouts: Win, Place, Show Results For 150th Race

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Justify has been crowned the Triple Crown winner.

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes saw the three-year-old beat out stiff competition in Gronkowski and Hofburg. Justify becomes the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown and second in four years after American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015.

The thoroughbred now has won six races in as many tries.

Here are the payout results from the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, via CBS Sports.

Justify: Win ($3.60), Place ($3.50), Show ($2.80)

Gronkowski: Place ($13.80), Show ($7.00)

Hofburg: Show ($3.70)