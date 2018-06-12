Best Sights, Sounds From Capitals’ Stanley Cup Championship Parade

It’s been quite the week for Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

After capturing their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history, the team has been nonstop — from throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, to partying in a fountain — it’s safe to say the Caps are enjoying every minute of being champions.

Washington continued its celebration Tuesday, as fans lined the streets of the Nation’s Capital for the Stanley Cup parade, and it most certainly had a little bit of everything.

Check out the best sights and sounds from the Capitals’ celebration:

Note: Some of the footage below contains NSFW language.

Evgeny Kuznetsov: “Let’s f—k this s—t.” I mean, how eloquent. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 12, 2018

VRANA DID THE DANCE! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xg81J6k6ZW — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 12, 2018

The Capitals and their fans have waited a long time to celebrate this moment, and they did not disappoint.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images