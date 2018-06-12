Bill Belichick Reportedly Spent A Bunch Of Money On Blueberry Pancakes

Photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick evidently agrees that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

The New England Patriots head coach spent $60.97 for a room-service order of blueberry pancakes and coffee Saturday at the Loews Regency New York, an insider told Page Six.

Belichick reportedly arrived with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, on Friday, and the two stayed the night before going to the Belmont Stakes the next day to watch Justify capture the Triple Crown.

It’s been wild offseason for the Patriots, with Tom Brady doing his thing away from Gillette Stadium and Rob Gronkowski trade rumors sending social media into a frenzy. But perhaps nothing is crazier than Belichick dropping more than 60 bucks on some pancakes.

Knowing his track record as a general manager, you’d think he’d trade those delicious pancakes for three pieces of toast, two apples and a bowl of cereal. It’s all about value, right?