Bill Belichick Shares Heartfelt Statement On Capital Gazette Shooting

Thursday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., hit home for many, including Bill Belichick.
The New England Patriots head coach grew up in the Annapolis area, where for years he watched his father, Steve Belichick, coach at the United States Naval Academy. And on Friday, Belichick shared a heartfelt statement on the shooting, which saw Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara tragically lose their lives.
You can read Belichick’s statement below:
Well said.
The killer, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
