Bill Belichick Shares Heartfelt Statement On Capital Gazette Shooting

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thursday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., hit home for many, including Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots head coach grew up in the Annapolis area, where for years he watched his father, Steve Belichick, coach at the United States Naval Academy. And on Friday, Belichick shared a heartfelt statement on the shooting, which saw Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara tragically lose their lives.

You can read Belichick’s statement below:

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/oXHoU0R1gF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 30, 2018

Well said.

The killer, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.