Bill Russell Backs Eagles In White House Fiasco Via Important Message

Bill Russell’s voice still is being heard loud and clear.

The Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist used Twitter early Wednesday morning to offer his thoughts on President Donald Trump rescinding the Philadelphia Eagles’ invitation to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory.

“The best thing that happened to @Eagles since winning the #superbowl is @realDonaldTrump uninviting them to the #WhiteHouse,” Russell wrote. “Not 1 #Eagles player took a knee. It’s about social injustice period! #TakeAKnee”

Russell’s tweet, which you can see here, included a photo of him kneeling while wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom that he has used in previous tweets.

The 84-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer is doing his part to steer the conversation back to social injustice in America, which was what Colin Kaepernick initially was protesting when he began kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games.

Those player protests have been misinterpreted by Trump and others as signs of disrespect to the military, which in part prompted the surreal theater of Tuesday’s “Celebration of America” that replaced the Eagles’ celebration ceremony.

Russell also points out (as others have) that Philly’s players didn’t even kneel during the national anthem this season, reiterating that the players’ message is more important than the means they use to convey it.