Bill Simmons’ Dad Floats Fascinating LeBron James-Pelicans ‘Rumor’

The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t considered serious players in the looming LeBron James sweepstakes.

But maybe they should be.

With “the summer of LeBron” nearly upon us, rumors and speculation are running rampant. One of the more fascinating James theories, though, was floated Tuesday by William Simmons, father of sports columnist Bill Simmons.

Check out his wild idea:

Interesting rumor – both LeBron James and D. Cousins resign with Cleveland and NOLA respectively, and then are traded for each other. Cavs get a superstar center and James teams up with The Brow. — Dr. Bill Simmons (@drbill1947) June 12, 2018

Now, we don’t know if Bill Sr. actually has heard this “rumor” or simply is speculating, but it’s an interesting scenario nonetheless. The thought of James and Anthony Davis — perhaps the two most unique and dominating players in the NBA — teaming up is, well, pretty scary.

Still, all signs point to the Los Angeles Lakers being the favorites to land James, with the Boston Celtics emerging as a fascinating dark horse.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images