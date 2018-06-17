Billy Jaffe Breaks Down What Ilya Kovalchuk Could Bring To Bruins

Ilya Kovalchuk hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2012-13 season, but his absence from the league will come to halt in the upcoming campaign.

Kovalchuk is set to return to the NHL after playing the past five years in Russia, and the 35-year-old is expected to have a number of suitors, one of which being the Boston Bruins. While Kovalchuk likely isn’t the player he once was, it’s safe to assume he has enough in the tank to help out a Stanley Cup contender.

