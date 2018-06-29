Bobby Marks Breaks Down Celtics’ Possible Kawhi Leonard Trade Offers

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard in trade rumors for a while now, with speculation really heating up over the last week.

So, which team can offer the better package?

For Bobby Marks, ESPN’s NBA front office insider, it’s a no-brainer: the Celtics.

However, the Lakers also have some compelling pieces, and a trade seems far riskier for the Celtics, who already look like a legitimate championship contender without Leonard. After all, Los Angeles is believed to be Leonard’s preferred destination, whether in a trade this summer or in free agency next summer, and the C’s reportedly have received no assurances Leonard would sign an extension to stay in Boston beyond the 2018-19 season.

Marks, who spent five seasons as assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, broke down a possible Leonard trade from the perspectives of the Celtics and Lakers during a “SportsCenter” segment, even putting himself in the shoes of Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to opine whether a deal would make sense for this year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups.

