Bode Miller’s 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies In Pool Drowning Accident

Tragedy struck Bode Miller and his family over the weekend.
Miller’s 19-year-old daughter, Emeline, died Sunday after drowning in a pool of a neighbor’s home where Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, were attending a party, Orange County, Calif., authorities confirmed.
The former U.S. Olympic skier and Olympic broadcaster confirmed the heartbreaking news Monday in an Instagram post that included a picture of “Emmy.”
“We are beyond devastated,” Miller wrote. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”
Miller, who also lost his brother, Chelone, in 2013, received an outpouring of support from the skiing community Monday.
Miller and Beck also have a 3-year-old son, Nash, and are expecting another child in October.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP