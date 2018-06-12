Bode Miller’s 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies In Pool Drowning Accident

Photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tragedy struck Bode Miller and his family over the weekend.

Miller’s 19-year-old daughter, Emeline, died Sunday after drowning in a pool of a neighbor’s home where Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck, were attending a party, Orange County, Calif., authorities confirmed.

The former U.S. Olympic skier and Olympic broadcaster confirmed the heartbreaking news Monday in an Instagram post that included a picture of “Emmy.”

“We are beyond devastated,” Miller wrote. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller, who also lost his brother, Chelone, in 2013, received an outpouring of support from the skiing community Monday.

Devastating news. My deepest condolences to you and your family @MillerBode 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) June 11, 2018

It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode's daughter Emmy. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) June 12, 2018

Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today. #TeamUSA sends sincere condolences to @MillerBode and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort. — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) June 12, 2018

Miller and Beck also have a 3-year-old son, Nash, and are expecting another child in October.