Boston Bruins 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule Announced By NHL

The NHL on Thursday announced the Boston Bruins’ schedule for the 2018-19 regular season.

The Bruins will open their season Oct. 3 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Boston will host the Ottawa Senators for its home opener Oct. 8 at TD Garden in a Columbus Day matinée.

As previously announced, the Bruins will face the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Jan. 1. This marks the third time the B’s will play in the Winter Classic, as they also hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Fenway Park in 2010 and the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016.

Bruins single game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, through the official mobile app of the Bruins, by phone by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or at the TD Garden box office.

Here is the Bruins’ full regular season schedule, with all times listed being local to where the games are being played:

OCTOBER

Wednesday, October 3 @ Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 4 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 8 vs. Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 11 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 13 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 17 @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 18 @ Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 20 @ Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 23 @ Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 25 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 27 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 30 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 3 @ Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 5 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 10 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 11 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 14 @ Colorado, 8 p.m.

Friday, November 16 @ Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 17 @ Arizona, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 21 @ Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 23 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 24 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 26 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 29 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 1 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 4 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 6 @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 8 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 9 @ Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 11 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 14 @ Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 vs. Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Monday, December 17 @ Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 20 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 22 vs. Nashville, 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 23 @ Carolina, 5 p.m.

Thursday, December 27 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 29 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Tuesday, January 1 @ Chicago, 1 p.m.

Thursday, January 3 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 8 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 10 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 12 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 14 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 16 @ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 17 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 19 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 31 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Sunday, February 3 @ Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 5 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 6 @ N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 9 vs. Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 10 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 12 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 15 @ Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 16 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, February 18 @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 20 @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 23 @ St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 28 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

MARCH

Saturday, March 2 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 @ New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 25 @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 @ Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL

Tuesday, April 2 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 @ Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m.