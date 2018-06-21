Brad Stevens Gives Promising Update On Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward

The news delivered Thursday on Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward was good.

That said, Brad Stevens wants you to know it merely is an assumption.

The Boston Celtics head coach gave a promising update on the two injured stars during a charity event Thursday, noting that both are making tremendous progress in their recovery. When asked if they both would be ready by the start of training camp in late September, Stevens had an encouraging answer, even if it was a bit guarded.

“There should be a little bit of a cushion from everything I can gather,” Stevens said, via MassLive. “They’re well on their way to being cleared. I think it’s just a matter of time. My assumption from having talked to both of them — and it’s very much an assumption — is you’re probably talking mid-August, and they’re finding open gym games wherever they are.”

Hayward missed nearly the entirety of this past season after suffering a gruesome ankle/leg injury mere minutes into the season opener. He since has been rehabbing the injury, and the last update Stevens gave said the forward was doing well after getting plates and screws removed at the end of May that were causing him discomfort. At the time, Stevens gave the same mid-August timetable for Hayward to be fully cleared.

In Irving’s case, the C’s star point guard missed the final months of the season after a bacterial infection was found at the site of a tension wire and screws from a 2015 knee surgery. Irving said on June 12th that he had not begun running.

Either way, given how beaten down the Celtics were at the end of the year, a fully healthy squad featuring Irving and Hayward will make Boston among the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images