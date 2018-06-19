Brad Stevens Reveals Real Benefit Of Celtics’ Gorgeous New Practice Facility

BOSTON — The Auerbach Center is visually stunning. There’s no doubt about that. But the Boston Celtics’ new headquarters has as much function as it does form.

The Celtics’ 70,000-square foot practice facility overlooking the Mass Pike officially opened Tuesday, and its glistening interior is a sight to behold.

No wonder why the Celtics are so excited for next season… New practice facility looks great — with a focus on Banner 18. pic.twitter.com/cKXp2hSvSy — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 19, 2018

Brad Stevens is a practical guy, though. So, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised he thinks the “nap room” is one of the facility’s most important features.

“Because of the priority we all put on sleep during the 82-game season, that’s something that really matters: being able to shut the door, being able to take a quick nap, catch up on some rest,” Stevens told reporters Tuesday.

The team’s new digs also boast a state-of-the art strength and conditioning space, massage rooms and training tables, hydrotherapy pools, a players’ lounge complete with a full kitchen, and more.

When Brad Stevens said the Celtics could do everything here, he wasn’t lying. Player lounge (with full kitchen), training tables and hydrotherapy pools among the many amenities at the Auerbach Center. pic.twitter.com/hhxiGp7agi — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 19, 2018

Basically, everything the players need is under one roof, which Stevens sees as a significant upgrade from the team’s previous arrangement in Waltham, Mass.

“A lot of these guys will come very early in the morning, eat breakfast, get a massage, lift, have time before they get on the court or right after the court,” Stevens said. “Maybe they have a community appearance a couple hours later.

“It’s easier just to stay here than to necessarily go home, so to be able to take advantage of those types of things is huge.”

The basketball amenities aren’t too shabby, either. The C’s now have their own film room (they previously conducted film sessions in their locker rooms at TD Garden and in Waltham) and have two full courts at the Auerbach Center, giving Stevens more real estate to work his magic and players more space to get their work in.

“Two courts: That’s huge … to be able to do drills and breakdowns and different things, both during the season and in practice,” Stevens added. “But if guys are here in the summer and want to come and go 1-on-0 on each of four baskets, you have that ability.”

Of course, there’s another obvious benefit of opening a multi-million dollar facility just before the NBA Draft and free agency: It helps attract high-end talent. A clearly excited Stevens even admitted as much.

“It’s a huge boost,” he said. “I think it’s about prioritizing your players, it’s about prioritizing your growth, being committed to them in every which way, and showing that in as many ways as you can. This clearly shows it, both from a long-term retention standpoint (and) if you bring new players in.

“This checks every box.”

Thumbnail photo via Darren Hartwell/NESN.com