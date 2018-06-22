Brad Stevens’ Speech To Kids Will Resonate With Every Basketball Player

Brad Stevens just gets it.

The Boston Celtics head coach has a deep love for the game of basketball and knows that dreams of the NBA, whether playing or coaching, begins with a bond between player and court.

Stevens made an appearance at a Boys and Girls Club in Allston, Ma., on Thursday where the Celtics helped renovate the center’s basketball court. The C’s head coach gave an impassioned speech to the kids in attendance, preaching something that every hardcore hooper can relate to.

Brad Stevens gave a short speech to the kids today at a Boys and Girls Club where the Celtics helped to renovate a court. I think any basketball player can identify with what he said. pic.twitter.com/L9JcMtinm5 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 21, 2018

All of those hours alone in the gym paid off for Stevens. He played his college ball at DePauw University. While his NBA dreams never came to fruition on the court, he has become one of the best coaches in the league since the Celtics hired him in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images