Brad Stevens Thinks Robert Williams Should Watch This Player To Prepare For NBA

Robert Williams finds himself in a great position for an NBA rookie.

The Texas A&M center was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 27th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Williams was projected by many to be a lottery selection, but his stock fell after questions about his health and work ethic began to arise.

Boston snatched up the athletic big man and Williams will enter a locker room with a number of good veteran players to learn from.

Head coach Brad Stevens was asked by The Athletic’s Jay King about who Williams should look to in preparation for the NBA and his answer was an easy one: Al Horford.

“The guy that sits right across the locker room from him,” Stevens said. “Robert’s number one thing, like any other young player coming into the NBA, is you have to learn to enjoy the process. And you have to learn to really appreciate the daily work that you have to put in. And so, to be there early, to sleep well, to eat well, to get your training table work, to lift, to shoot, to put in extra time before you practice. Like, all those things are incredibly important. So if they can be modeled by those in front of you then that’s a huge plus.

“And I thought one of the keys for our team this past year was we just had everybody that was pulling together. And I think a large part of that is you have older veteran players that lead the way — and they lead the way by example. The way that Al Horford takes care of himself, the way that he goes about his business.”

Stevens also tabbed Marcus Morris, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and free-agent center Aron Baynes as veterans who helped the young Celtics mature last season.

Williams has a very raw offensive game, but should be able to log minutes for the Celtics as an energy big who can run the floor and defend the rim in his rookie season. He has a high ceiling that Stevens and Horford will try and help him reach.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images