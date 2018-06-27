Brandon Phillips, Red Sox Agree To Terms On Minor League Contract

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have added a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terms with veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips on a minor league contract. Phillips, who turns 37 on Thursday, hasn’t played in a major league game this season.

Phillips, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1999 and traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2002, is best known for his time with the Cincinnati Reds. He spent 11 seasons with the Reds from 2006 to 2016, during which he solidified himself as one of the National League’s best second basemen.

Phillips, a career .275 hitter, spent the 2017 season with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels, hitting .285 with 13 home runs, 60 RBIs and a .735 OPS in 144 games split between the destinations.

Phillips’ defense has dipped a bit in recent years, but he’ll give the Red Sox some much-needed organizational depth. There still are questions about second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who’s recovering from a knee injury, and infielder Eduardo Nunez has struggled for much of this season.