Brazil Vs. Costa Rica Odds, Pick: Canarinha Huge Favorite In World Cup Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brazil can’t afford to be bullied again at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The South American giant will face Costa Rica at 8 a.m. ET on Friday in their second World Cup Group H game. Second-ranked Brazil began its World Cup with a draw against Switzerland and it must perform better in order to beat 23rd-ranked Costa Rica, which narrowly lost its opener to Serbia, for the ninth consecutive time.

Let’s look at the Brazil vs. Costa Rica betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Brazil win: -475

Costa Rica win: +1400

Draw: +500

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -130

Under: +110

NESN.com’s picks: Brazil win, over

What are the chances Brazil drops more points and puts its hopes of winning Group E in serious jeopardy? Just look at the odds. Brazil will play Costa Rica with greater urgency and focus than it might have approached its opener. And if Costa Rica plays Brazil as physically as Switzerland did, the South Americans will cope with the opponents’ strategy better. All this points to win outcome: victory for Brazil. Bet on it.

Costa Rica never has contained Brazil before, and we don’t expect Los Ticos to do so at World Cup 2018. With goal difference now looming as a potential tie breaker, Brazil is unlikely to pass up the chance to pad its stats ahead of a crucial game against Serbia. Take the over.