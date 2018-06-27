World Cup

Brazil Vs. Serbia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

by on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 11:00AM
Brazil enters the final day of Group E play at the 2018 World Cup tied with Switzerland for first place, and it faces a tough third matchup against Serbia on Wednesday.

Serbia is in second place with three points and could still top the group with a win over Brazil and a Switzerland draw or loss to last-place Costa Rica.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Serbia online.

When: Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

