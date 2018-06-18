Brewers’ Adrian Houser Vomits Twice On Mound, Still Completes Inning

Adrian Houser might want to bring some Tums (or Nauzene, or something) to the ballpark from now on.

The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher gave up one run on two hits in an inning of work in his team’s 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, but not before he threw up not once, but twice on the mound. The 25-year-old was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs early in the morning, flew to Chicago and then drove to Milwaukee in time for the first pitch, according to MLB.com’s Stephen Cohn.

Fair warning: The following videos and photos all are rather disgusting.

(You can click here to watch an alternative (and also gross) clip of Houser’s troubles, including the second incident.)

Just for good measure, here are some photos from Houser’s ill-fated trip to the mound:

Woof.

So, what was the deal?

“I think it was a little combination of traveling this morning and not having a lot of food in me,” Houser said after the game, via Cohn.. “I was trying to stay hydrated in the bullpen, and got ready pretty quick. It’s pretty hot here compared to Colorado Springs, so I think it just got all combined and got me.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell offered his own assessment of the stomach-churning display.

“I know he was physically sick but he wasn’t under the weather at all,” Counsell said. “It was an early wake-up call, not enough food, heat, probably a little nerves from getting to the big leagues today. There wasn’t very much coming out — it wasn’t a food thing.”

Hard to not feel bad for Houser, as that’s not an ideal way for a young pitcher to leave a good impression.

Still, as Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson said, you have to “tip your cap” to Houser for showing toughness. But for the foreseeable future, perhaps he should carry a barf bag in his back pocket when he exits the bullpen.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images