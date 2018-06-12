Brian Windhorst Addresses Likelihood Of LeBron James Joining Celtics

There’s no way LeBron James will sign with the Boston Celtics in free agency this summer, right?

Well, don’t rule it out just yet.

During a Monday morning radio appearance on WEEI, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who’s covered James dating back to high school, didn’t totally put the kibosh on the idea of James making his way to Boston in the offseason.

.@WindhorstESPN on @WEEI: "I think the #Celtics should call when LeBron James becomes available. They called in 2014. There are certain things they could offer and present him. There are downsides, too. … I am very, very cautious about ruling anything [out] in any direction." — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 11, 2018

The Celtics would have an easy pitch to James. Boston boasts one of the best rosters in the NBA that features an ideal blend of veterans and young talent. If James were to sign on with the C’s, it’s tough to imagine any scenario in which the green doesn’t reach the NBA Finals next season and the following campaigns to come.

That said, James might not be in the business of ring chasing at this stage in his career, and location could be a leading factor in his decision. While Boston is one of the best sports hubs in the world, the city might not have the same pull on James as Los Angeles.

