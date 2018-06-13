Browns’ Jarvis Landry Takes Direct Shot At Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill

Aside from maybe the beaches, it sounds like Jarvis Landry isn’t missing South Beach at all.

After playing his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Landry was dealt to the Cleveland Browns in mid-March. While the Browns have had next to no success of late, the star wideout is excited about his current situation, especially because of Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

“The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod (Taylor) and (Baker Mayfield) and the way that they’re throwing the ball out here, it makes me that much more excited. It’s a lot better than what I had in Miami. I’m excited about that,” Landry told Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe.

And if you thought Landry’s jab at Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a slip of the tongue, think again.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry on his former QB👀: pic.twitter.com/fEqSqu1UeQ — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) June 13, 2018

Tannehill certainly has not lived up to expectations since being taken eighth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Many were expecting the 29-year-old to take the next step in the 2017 season, but he missed the entire campaign due to a torn ACL and MCL suffered in the preseason.

Neither the Browns nor Dolphins likely will make the playoffs in the upcoming season, but it should be interesting to see which team fares better.