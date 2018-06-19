Bruce Cassidy’s Golf Swing Looks So Much Better Than Charles Barkley’s

We don’t know if Bruce Cassidy is good at golf, but we know his swing is a thing of beauty.

The Boston Bruins head coach is in Las Vegas for Tuesday’s NHL Awards show, where he hopes to be presented with the Jack Adams Award. Prior to the show, Cassidy ventured just outside Sin City to visit legendary golf instructor Butch Harmon.

During the session, Cassidy showed off his impressive swing, which can be viewed in the slo-mo video below:

Yeah, that’s much easier to watch than Charles Barkley’s putrid, tree-chopping eyesore.

Here are some other images from Cassidy’s visit with Harmon:

Butch, meet….Butch. Famed golf instructor and Nevada resident Butch Harmon spent some time with Coach Cassidy this morning at his golf school just outside Las Vegas. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/N5MbmTQEz6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 19, 2018

Again, we have no idea whether Cassidy is a competent golfer.

However, it’s probably fair to say he wouldn’t have fared much worse at the U.S. Open than the rest of the field, which had a horrid weekend at Shinnecock Hills.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images