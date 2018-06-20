Bruins 2018-19 Schedule: Home Opener Date, Marquee Matchup Revealed

The Boston Bruins’ 2018-19 regular season schedule won’t be released until Thursday, but we already know the details for two of their contests.

The Bruins’ first home game of the season will be a Columbus Day matinee matchup with the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Wednesday.

We'll be home soon. Single Game Tickets for all games go on sale Friday, June 22, at 2PM ET. pic.twitter.com/thWcrJm4oR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 20, 2018

Every NHL team released its home opening date and opponent Wednesday, which means we discovered another Bruins scheduling tidbit: They’ll play the Washington Capitals in the defending Stanley Cup champions’ home opener at Capital One Arena on Oct. 3.

It’s going to be a BANNER day at @CapitalOneArena ! Your 2018-19 Opening Night vs. Boston on October 3rd. #CapsBruins #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Snq4BJRSd0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 20, 2018

Boston vs. Washington should be an exciting contest, as both teams are expected to be serious Eastern Conference contenders next season. After falling in the East semifinals to the Tampa Bay Lightning this spring, the Bruins will be looking to make an early-season statement against the defending champs.

The NHL will announce its full 2018-19 schedule Thursday, and tickets for Bruins home games will go on sale Friday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images