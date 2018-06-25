Bruins Announce 2018 Development Camp Roster, Schedule At Warrior Ice Arena

The Boston Bruins will hold their annual development camp from June 26-29, the team announced Monday.

This year’s camp features 29 players — 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goalies — with 11 of those players attending camp on an invite-basis.

The roster includes Axel Andersson, Jakub Lauko, Curis Hall, Pavel Shen and Dustyn McFaul, who all were drafted by the Bruins in this year’s 2018 NHL Draft.

Here is the full development camp roster and schedule:

Forwards: Martin Bakos, Stephen Baylis*, Jack Becker, Henry Bowlby*, Mitchell Fossier*, Curtis Hall, Joona Koppanen, Karson Kuhlman, Philip Lagunov*, Jakub Lauko, Tom Marchin*, Cedric Pare, Pavel Shen, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Colin Theisen*

Defensemen: Nick Albano*, Axel Andersson, Philip Beaulieu*, Victor Berglund, Daniel Bukac, Lucas Ekestahl-Jonsson*, Teemu Kivihalme*, Dustyn McFaul, Urho Vaakanainen, Nick Wolff*

Goaltenders: Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar

*Indicates attendance to Development Camp is on an invite basis

Tuesday, June 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Boston, MA) -On-ice practice, 11 a.m. -Players will be available to the media after practice -A member of the Bruins Hockey Operations staff will be available to the media after player availability Wednesday, June 27 (Warrior Ice Arena, Boston, MA) -On-ice practice, 10:30 a.m. -Players will be available to the media after practice -A member of the Bruins Hockey Operations staff will be available to the media after player availability -Street Hockey Clinic, 2:30 p.m. (Oak Square YMCA, 615 Washington St, Brighton, MA) -Cradles To Crayons Visit, 2:30 p.m. (155 North Beacon Street, Brighton, MA) -Summer Reading Visit, 3 p.m. (Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St, Waltham, MA) Thursday, June 28 (Warrior Ice Arena, Boston, MA) -On-ice practice, 10:30 a.m. -Players will be available to the media after practice -A member of the Bruins Hockey Operations staff will be available to the media after player availability Friday, June 29 (Warrior Ice Arena, Boston, MA) -On-ice practice, 10:30 a.m. -Players will be available to the media after practice -A member of the Bruins Hockey Operations staff will be available to the media after player availability

