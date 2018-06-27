Bruins Get First Look At Axel Andersson During Development Camp

Hockey was back at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday as the Boston Bruins opened up their 2018 development camp.

2018 second-round draft pick Axel Andersson had a quick turnaround from hearing his name called Saturday to arriving in Boston ready to skate for Day 1 of camp.

Meanwhile, forward Jack Studnicka is looking to take on more of a leadership role in his second development camp since being taken with the 53rd overall pick in the 2017 draft.

