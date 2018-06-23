Don Sweeney Doesn’t Regret Not Trading For First-Round NHL Draft Pick

“You’re coming out empty-handed tonight.”

That’s what Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said after the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft concluded. His team didn’t have a pick in the first round, trading it to the New York Rangers before the trade deadline in the deal that sent Rick Nash to Boston. Now, they won’t make their first selection until late in the second round Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

To hear what Sweeney had to say after Round 1, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.