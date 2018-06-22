Bruins GM Don Sweeney Confirms Talks With Ilya Kovalchuk’s Camp

Ilya Kovalchuk hasn’t played in the NHL in five years, but he’s drawing interest from a number of teams.

The Boston Bruins have been linked to the winger, who stepped away from the league after the 2012-13 season with 12 years and $77 million left on his contract with the New Jersey Devils to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

On Thursday, B’s general manager Don Sweeney confirmed via NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty that they’ve spoken to the 35-year-old’s camp.

Don Sweeney confirmed conversations with Ilya Kovalchuk’s camp, but it doesn’t sound like there’s been an offer as of yet from the Bruins. Sweeney: “I’m sure he will be presented with his options.” — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) June 22, 2018

Despite his age, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Kovalchuck would be a “nice fit” for Boston with him being able to play on the left and right side.

Kovalchuk played in 299 games in five seasons with the KHL, collecting 138 goals and 189 assists, good for 327 points.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images