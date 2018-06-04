Bruins GM Don Sweeney Says Nothing’s ‘Set In Stone’ With Team’s Top Line

The Boston Bruins’ top line was dominant during the 2017-18 NHL season.

The trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron combined to tally 99 goals and 129 assists, with each player scoring 30 or more goals in the campaign.

General manager Don Sweeney, however, says nothing is “set in stone” going into next season, and during next week’s meetings, he’ll talk it over with the coaches to see what the best lineup is moving forward.

