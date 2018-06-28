Bruins Prospect Urho Vaakanainen Wasn’t Crazy About His First Baseball Game

Urho Vaakanainen soon could be spending a lot of time in a city enriched with baseball history, but it might take a while to make the defenseman a fan of America’s pastime.

Vaakanainen, the Boston Bruins’ top pick (18th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, took in his first baseball game Wednesday night when the Boston Red Sox took on the Los Angeles Angels.

But despite a high-scoring affair at Fenway Park, it’s safe to say the 19-year-old isn’t itching to get back to the yard.

“It was the first baseball game for me, and I gotta say, it’s pretty boring,” Vaakanainen said, as captured by WBZ’s Scott Sullivan. “Well, there were a lot of home runs.”

Who knows, if the Red Sox keep up the pace and make a deep postseason run, maybe Vaakanainen will have a change of heart.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports