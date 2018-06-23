Bruins Select Swedish D-Man Axel Andersson With 57th Pick In NHL Draft

After a pick-less Round 1 Friday night, the Boston Bruins finally got on the board in Round 2 of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Bruins on Saturday selected Swedish defenseman Axel Andersson with the 57th pick overall pick. The 18-year-old previously played for Djurgarden of the Swedish junior hockey league.

Here’s Andersson’s draft profile:

So, what are the Bruins getting in the right-shooting blueliner?

“Skilled defenseman who skates well,” EliteProspects wrote of Andersson. “Has interesting offensive upside, with very good passing skills and the ability to lead the rush. Strong puck mover and plays well on the man advantage.”

(You can click here and here to watch some highlights of Andersson.)

Boston has five picks total in the 2018 draft, but does not have a selection in Round 5.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images