Bruins Sign 2017 First-Round Pick Urho Vaakanainen To Entry-Level Contract

The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Urho Vaakanainen to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap hit of $925,000 (plus bonuses), the team announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old defenseman was Boston’s first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.

He’s arguably the Bruins’ top prospect after a successful 2017-18 season in Finland, where he tallied 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 43 games for SaiPa Lappeenranta of SM-liiga.

Vaakanainen is one of several talented defensemen in the Bruins organization, a group that includes NHLers Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk.

