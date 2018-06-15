Bruins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk To Two-Year Contract

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Charlestown, Mass. native Matt Grzelcyk turned heads in his rookie campaign with the Boston Bruins, and his efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

The Bruins announced Friday evening that they signed the 24-year-old defenseman to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million annually. He entered the offseason as a restricted free agent upon completion of his two-year entry-level deal.

A third-round pick of the Bruins in 2012, Grzelcyk played the first season of his ELC with the Providence Bruins, with the exception of two games in Boston. This past season, however, the left-shot blueliner became a staple on the varsity’s defense, skating most of the regular season on the third pairing alongside Kevan Miller.

The Boston University product slashed 3-12-15 as a rookie over 61 regular-season games, adding an assist in 11 postseason contests. He logged an average 16:44 ice time in the regular season and 15:56 in the playoffs.