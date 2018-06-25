Bruins Third-Round Pick Jakub Lauko Thinks He’ll Be Biggest Steal Of Draft

Did the Boston Bruins pull off a heist in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft?

Time will tell, but their selection sure thinks they did.

The Bruins took Czech forward Jakub Lauko in the third round Saturday with the 77th overall pick. Many scouting reports raved about his speed and talent, but nonetheless, numerous teams passed on him until the Bruins.

Lauko was pretty candid about the fact that he thought he’d probably get selected higher in the draft — though he did note he didn’t think he would get taken in the first round. But being selected where he did, he’s now on a mission to make the teams that passed on him regret it.

“I expected to be higher,” Lauko told reporters Saturday, via The Boston Globe. “But now I can prove to everyone that I am one of the biggest steals in the draft.”

You have to love the confidence.

Of course, the Bruins have had some success with Czech forwards, namely David Krejci and David Pastrnak. And given the drive Lauko appears to have, as well as the belief in his skill, it sounds like one day the 18-year-old might have his name added to the list of top B’s forwards from the Czech Republic.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins Instagram/@NHLBruins