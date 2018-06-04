Capitals Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Online

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals have their first lead in a Stanley Cup Final in team history after beating the Vegas Golden Knights at the Capital One Arena in Game 3 on Saturday night.

The series resumes in Washington on Monday night, when the Caps will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Knights, meanwhile, are trying to even the series and take back home-ice advantage.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game 4 online:

When: Monday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports